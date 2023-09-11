Agriculture News

Farm Bureau Insight: Adventures In Baseball

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

By Jackie Mundt, Pratt County farmer and rancher

I am not a great lover of sports, but I have always enjoyed America’s favorite pastime: baseball. My uncle regularly took us to watch the Brewers play at the old County Stadium in Milwaukee. Game days were long because we lived three hours from the stadium, but we never complained.

We were the first wave of die-hard Sausage Race speculators. We enjoyed pitching changes because there was always hope the relief pitcher would ride the Harley Davidson to the mound instead of walking. The rousing rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” followed by “Roll Out the Barrels” during the seventh-inning stretch were sacred. And if the Brewers hit a homerun, Bernie Brewer would slide into his giant frosted mug to celebrate. County Stadium’s fan experience made me a life-long fan.

- Advertisement -

Since the pandemic, we hadn’t been to a new baseball stadium, which has slowed our effort to visit all the MLB stadiums. I planted the seed earlier this summer that we should go east to see some parks. Planning a vacation that requires plane tickets is a bit like spinning a roulette wheel when you live on a farm. It is hard for a farmer to commit with confidence but after some persuasion I got a tentative yes to make refundable plans for a whirlwind four-day weekend, to see three parks in three cities and prayed for rain.

Our first stop was Philadelphia, home of the cheesesteak. On principle, I committed to only eating cheesesteaks while there and was not disappointed by a Segway tour of cheesesteak restaurants. In all, we tried five including the original Pat’s and sampled the Philly Taco (full cheesesteak wrapped in a large slice of pizza) eating challenge. When we couldn’t eat anymore, we made our way to Citizen’s Bank Park to watch the defending World Series Champion Phillies take on the Cardinals. We always root for the home team (unless the Royals or Brewers are in town). We joined in the excitement every time the home team hit a home run to ring the giant LED Liberty Bell. Overall, this was the best stadium of our trip without a bad seat in the house and a great fan experience. I also got to try the “new this season” stadium offering, a cheesesteak egg roll.

A few quick train rides took us to Citi Field in Queens, home of the Mets. Several years ago we watched the Royals at Yankee stadium and were disappointed in the lackluster fan experience, which landed the park at the bottom of my list. I was nervous the Mets would be the same, but I was wrong. Watching for the homerun Big Apple and catching the view from Shea Bridge are a few of their fun customs. We ended up sitting amongst Angels fans having a blast cheering their team to victory. Citi Field had the best food of the parks we visited; I highly recommend the loaded fries.

The famous Fenway Park in Boston was our last stop. The park’s unique design, featuring the giant “Green Monster” wall, is because the park couldn’t expand the outfield because of buildings around the stadium. Nostalgia hit me hard when we entered the park as I am pretty sure it hasn’t really been updated over the years; it took me back to the baseball games of my childhood. Our favorite here were the fans; they had so much pride in their team and stadium.

Baseball games are great for family bonding and great memories; every park has its own culture, history and ambiance. We’re halfway through the list and I can’t wait to plan our next baseball adventure.

“Insight” is a weekly column published by Kansas Farm Bureau, the state’s largest farm organization whose mission is to strengthen agriculture and the lives of Kansans through advocacy, education and service. 

- Advertisement -
Previous article
KQNK Rewind: Norton Football at Smith Center – 9/8/2023
Next article
Kansas Department of Agriculture Boards to Meet Sept. 15
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

506FansLike
115FollowersFollow
277FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio