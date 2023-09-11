Professional Sports

Chiefs & Chris Jones Agree to New One-Year Contract

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Monday that the team has agreed to a new one-year contract with defensive lineman Chris Jones.

“Chris is an elite player in this league, and over the last seven years, he’s really developed into a leader on our team,” General Manager Brett Veach said. “He’s been instrumental to our success and Super Bowl championship runs and it was a priority for us to keep him in a Chiefs uniform. I’d like to thank Chris and his representation, Michael and Jason Katz, for their desire and patience to get this done. Through this process two things were obvious, Chris wanted to be a Chief, and the Katz brothers worked diligently on his behalf.”

Jones (6-6, 310) has played in 107 games (86 starts) in seven NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. His career numbers include 243 tackles (168 solo), 65.0 sacks (-457 yards), 65 tackles for loss and 146 pressures. Jones has two interceptions, one returned for a TD, 33 passes defensed, 12 forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He owns 2.0 career postseason sacks, both coming in last year’s AFC Championship win over the Cincinnati Bengals. 

Jones served as a team captain for the Chiefs during the 2022 postseason, including Super Bowl LVII. He was named last year’s AFC Defensive Player of the Year by the 101 committee. The four-time Pro Bowler and four-time AP All-Pro was originally drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round (37th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. A Houston, Mississippi, native, Jones played collegiately at Mississippi State.

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

