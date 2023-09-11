1514 – Cash Cattle Market…Aquaponics

Cattle Market Update

Celebrating Agriculture

Aquaponics

00:01:05 – Cattle Market Update: Livestock economist Elliott Dennis from University of Nebraska-Lincoln begins today’s show with an update on the cattle market. He shares an in-depth look at cash cattle.

00:12:05 – Celebrating Agriculture: Continuing the show is Ernie Minton, director of K-State Research and Extension, and Dan Moser, associate dean in K-State’s College of Agriculture, with a conversation about the upcoming Celebrate Agriculture Day.

Celebrate Agriculture Day

Student Summit – Celebrate Agriculture

K-State College of Agriculture

00:23:05 – Aquaponics: K-State fisheries and aquatics Extension specialist Joe Gerken ends the show with information about how aquaponics work and crucial factors for making them functional.

Kansas Department of Agriculture

K-State Extension Wildlife Management

