Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 9/5/2023

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Fritz Blaske, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Jon Ungerer, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Blaske called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the minutes of the 8/28/23 meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Motion passed 2-1, Commissioner Bramhall abstained from the vote.

Fritz Blaske moved to approve a Proclamation honoring a Marshall County citizen for community service. The motion died due to lack of a second.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg met with the Board. Mr. Craig talked with Hamm’s regarding the proposed rate increase to $52/ton and has negotiated to $44.80/ton which will be effective January 1, 2024. This negotiation will allow for our current customer rates to remain the same.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board, Mike and Roy present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:15 a.m. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig announced the retirement of Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg effective November 30, 2023 after 40 ½ years of service to the County.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman met with the Board. Sheriff Ackerman will be replacing the 2016 Dodge pickup that recently had extensive hail damage with a 2023 Dodge pickup.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Community Memorial Healthcare, Marysville, Ks

For August Sales Tax

$110,970.22-Hospital Sales Tax Fund-P.O. #6994

County Counselor Andy Lohmann met with the Board. No current issues at this time.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following Home Sewer bills to be paid out of the appropriate funds. Unanimous.

Evergy – 2 lift stations $117.09

Mitchell Plumbing – septic tank pump work $323.00

Paul Broxterman – reimbursement chemicals $267.10

Anthony Oller – contract services $330.00

Linda Weber – wages $161.61

Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla met with the Board for an update. The carpet, paint, epoxy, etc. have been picked out for the Health Department. The Health Dept. is planning the drive through flu clinic for October 4 as long as Lake View Sports Complex is available for use. Cheryl also inquired about installing some type of badge entry system for the new health department, she will likely have grant dollars available to pay for this.

Wayne Kruse, Robert Peschel and Sarah Kessinger met with the Board. Commissioner Bramhall was brought up to date regarding the Building Inventory Survey and it’s purpose to help expand the downtown historical district which will open up opportunities for grant dollars and tax credits for development of residential living in downtown Marysville.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve appropriation of $10,000 out of economic development fund to Marysville Chamber/Main Street to assist with the cost of the building inventory survey. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve $5,250 to purchase an enclosed carport to house the Stop Movement trailer for emergencies in Marshall County that is in the possession of the Waterville Fire Department to be paid out of the Emergency Management Capital Outlay fund. Unanimous.

Michelle Whitesell with Bloom Creative LLC met with the Board to offer her services to assist in implementing a communications plan to disseminate information to the public regarding the proposed jail sales tax question. Bloom Creative LLC assisted Saline County in their recent campaign for a sales tax to build a jail. The Board is in favor of enlisting Ms. Whitesell in this capacity and will be in contact in the near future to get started on the campaign.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

C-Hawkk Construction, Inc.

For Ver-Mac Pro Series 1500 Large size sign board

$21,114.00-Emergency Management Capital Outlay Fund-P.O. #6461

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the meeting at 10:59 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m.