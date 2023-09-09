KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake Broadcast Schedule For Sept. 12-17, 2023

Your Home for High School Sports is KD Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake
Football Locker-Room Chats
Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m.: Beloit, Osborne, Smith Center, Thunder Ridge
Thursdays at 5:15 p.m.: St.John’s/Tipton, Lakeside, Rock Hills
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com
Tuesday, September 12th
5 p.m. Minneapolis at Beloit Volleyball
Live Video Stream at www.nckssports.com
Friday, September 15th
5:40 p.m. Football Express (Preview Area Matchups)
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com
6:30 p.m. Beloit at Republic County Football
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com
Live Video Stream at www.nckssports.com
6:30 p.m. Logan/Palco at Lakeside Football
Z96.3 the Lake & www.kdcountry94.com
10:05 p.m. LOCAL High School Football Scoreboard Show
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com
Saturday, September 16th
TBA: Beloit Volleyball at Republic County Tournament
Live Video Stream at www.nckssports.com
9 p.m. KU at Nevada Football
Z96.3 the Lake
Sunday, September 17th
11 a.m. Chiefs at Jaguars
Z96.3 the Lake