1513 – Grain Market Update…Rain in the Forecast

Continued Volatility in the Grain Market

00:01:05 – Continued Volatility in the Grain Market: Starting the show is K-State grain economist, Dan O’Brien, with this week’s grain market update. He says the markets are still experiencing volatility as they prepare for the upcoming USDA reports.

Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

00:12:07 – K-State Beef Stocker Field Day: K-State Extension beef specialist Dale Blasi keeps the show going by giving a rundown of the 24th K-State Beef Stocker Field Day that is taking place September 28.

K-State Beef Stocker Field Day

00:23:07 – Drought Degradation: Chip Redmond, K-State meteorologist, rounds out the show with a weather update. He says there is a chance for moisture and cooler temperatures in the upcoming week.

mesonet.ksu.edu

