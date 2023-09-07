Treasurer Johnson: Search for unclaimed property and enter to win $529 at the Kansas State Fair

TOPEKA – (September 6, 2023) – More than $500 million in unclaimed property and a chance to win $529 into a Learning Quest 529 education savings account will be offered at the State Treasurer’s Office booth at this year’s Kansas State Fair, State Treasurer Steven Johnson said today.

“We are excited to bring the State Treasurer’s Office to the Kansas State Fair once again this year,” Johnson said. “We invite all fair-goers to stop by our booth in the Meadowlark Building to search their name in our unclaimed property database, and enter our giveaway to win $529 into a Learning Quest 529 education savings account for themselves or a loved one.”

Johnson’s office administers the state’s unclaimed property program, which currently holds more than $500 million waiting to be claimed. One in 10 people is estimated to have unclaimed property, which could include unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts, and safe deposit boxes. Kansans can search the online database any time at https://KansasCash.ks.gov.

- Advertisement -

The State Fair also coincides with September’s recognition as College Savings Month. Johnson’s office will have information at the booth on the savings programs administered by his office, including the Learning Quest 529 plan, KIDS matching grant program, ABLE savings plan, Kansas ScholarShop, and First-Time Home Buyer Savings Accounts. Staff from Johnson’s office will be on hand to answer questions about these programs, and visitors to the booth will be invited to enter to win $529 towards a Learning Quest 529 account. More information on these programs is also available on the Treasurer’s website at https://KansasCash.ks.gov.

The booth will be in the Meadowlark Building, spaces #85 and #86. The Kansas State Fair opens Friday, September 8, and runs through Sunday, September 17.