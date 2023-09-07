Jayhawk Football, Kansas vs. Illinois Preview, Plus Golf and Soccer!

Today on the Jayhawker Podcast, we’re previewing Kansas and Illinois. We’ll talk about Coach Leipold’s big win over Missouri State and Wayne Simien and Greg Gurley will get you ready for Friday night’s matchup with Illinois at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Then we’ll catch up with Kansas Head Golf Coach Jamie Bermel to hear about Cecil Belisle’s first victory as a Jayhawk on Wednesday at the Folds of Honor Collegiate, shooting one-under par at American Dunes Golf Club. And we’ll talk with the Head Coach of Kansas Women’s Soccer Mark Francis about their undefeated start to the season.

