Governor Kelly Awards Nearly $18.5M for Sexual and Domestic Violence Programs, Children’s Advocacy Centers, and CASA Programs

By Derek Nester
Governor Laura Kelly

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that $18,489,169 in state grants have been awarded to provide services for adult and child crime survivors. Governor Kelly and the bipartisan Legislature increased the state grant funds to sustain Kansas programs that experienced a 40 percent decrease in funding from the federal Victims of Crime Act Victim Assistance Grant Program.

“The services that children’s advocacy centers, court-appointed advocates, and domestic violence and sexual assault programs provide are an essential part of survivors getting the justice they deserve,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “These grants ensure communities across Kansas have the resources and services needed to assist crime victims in their time of need.”

The funding comes from state general funds and will go toward counseling, shelters, the statewide language-accessible crisis line, safety planning, advocacy for sexual and domestic violence survivors, and training for community-based direct service providers.

Domestic violence and sexual assault programs provide shelter, advocacy, and safety planning for people who experience domestic violence or sexual assault. These programs also provide services and vital safety-related information to those who call the statewide language-accessible crisis line (888-END-ABUSE: 888-363-2287).

Children’s Advocacy Centers are child-focused programs that operate within Kansas communities to coordinate a multidisciplinary response to child abuse cases. Funds are used to hire and train staff to conduct child-sensitive forensic interviews of sexual and physical abuse victims, and to provide advocacy services for victims and non-offending caregivers.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Programs provide training and support to court-appointed citizen volunteers. The volunteers work with the courts and legal and child welfare professionals to obtain permanent and safe placements for children who have been abused and neglected.

2024 SGF for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Grant Awards

County

Organization Name

Grant Award

Allen

Hope Unlimited

$507,512

Barton

Family Crisis Center, Inc.

$605,586

Butler

Family Life Center

$166,826

Crawford

Safehouse Crisis Center

$502,319

Douglas

The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center

$347,350

Douglas

The Willow Domestic Violence Center

$634,188

Ellis

Options:  Domestic & Sexual Violence Services

$545,296

Finney

Family Crisis Services

$417,552

Ford

Crisis Center of Dodge City

$142,545

Harvey

Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force

$768,264

Johnson

SAFEHOME

$916,016

Leavenworth

Alliance Against Family Violence

$231,546

Lyon

SOS

$619,388

Reno

BrightHouse

$455,883

Riley

Crisis Center

$1,008,829

Saline

Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas

$1,119,543

Sedgwick

Catholic Charities, Harbor House

$498,810

Sedgwick

StepStone

$372,942

Sedgwick

Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center

$715,473

Sedgwick

Wichita Family Crisis Center

$633,646

Seward

Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services

$418,187

Shawnee

Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence

$957,862

Shawnee

YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment

$516,712

Wyandotte

Friends of Yates

$896,203

Wyandotte

Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault

$832,328

TOTAL

$14,830,806 

2024 Children’s Advocacy Centers Grant Awards

County

Organization Name

Grant Award

Allen

Hope Unlimited

$104,050

Barton

Family Crisis Center

$159,704

Butler

Sunlight Children’s Services

$226,683

Cloud

North Central Kansas CASA

$46,523

Crawford

Children’s Advocacy Center

$98,023

Douglas

Child Advocacy Center of Douglas County

$76,632

Ford

Meadowlark House Child Advocacy Center

$86,815

Harvey

Heart to Heart

$128,783

Johnson

Sunflower House

$368,059

Leavenworth

First Judicial District CASA Association

$166,682

Lyon

SOS

$82,546

Reno

Horizons Mental Health Center

$142,780

Riley

Sunflower Children’s Collective

$121,063

Saline

Child Advocacy and Parenting Services

$119,529

Scott

Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center

$398,681

Sedgwick

Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County

$501,779

Sedgwick

Children’s Advocacy Centers of Kansas

$146,000

Shawnee

LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center

$120,979

TOTAL

$3,095,311 

2024 Court Appointed Special Advocate Programs Grant Awards

County

Organization Name

Grant Award

Allen

CASA of the 31st Judicial District

$7,321

Bourbon

Bourbon County CASA of the 6th Judicial District

$7,783

Butler

Tri-County CASA

$28,420

Cloud

North Central Kansas CASA

$9,637

Douglas

Douglas County CASA

$23,888

Ellis

CASA of the High Plains

$5,300

Finney

Spirit of the Plains CASA

$22,105

Ford

CASA-Children Worth Saving

$36,200

Franklin

CASA of the 4th Judicial District

$4,977

Geary

CASA of the 8th Judicial District

$24,341

Harvey

CASA: A Voice for Children

$26,055

Johnson

CASA of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties

$93,660

Leavenworth

First Judicial District CASA Association

$17,103

Lyon

SOS, CASA of the Flint Hills

$17,905

Riley

Sunflower Children’s Collective

$33,550

Saline

Child Advocacy and Parenting Services

$19,314

Sedgwick

Roots and Wings, CASA of Sedgwick County

$51,528

Shawnee

CASA of Shawnee County

$13,965

Shawnee

Kansas CASA Association

$120,000

TOTAL

$563,052 

