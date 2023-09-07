1512 – Veterinary Program…Overseed Lawns

Veterinary Training Program for Rural Kansas

VTPRK and Soybean Herbicides Not for Livestock Feed

Cool-season Lawns

00:01:05 – Veterinary Training Program for Rural Kansas: Beginning today’s show is Tera Barnhardt and K-State’s Brad White to discuss the Veterinary Training Program for Rural Kansas. They talk about the impact of the program for veterinarians and rural Kansas.

Veterinary Training Program for Rural Kansas

00:12:05 – VTPRK and Soybean Herbicides Not for Livestock Feed: Brad and Tera continue their conversation about VTPRK with how it can contribute to rural communities. We are then joined by K-State weed management specialist, Sarah Lancaster, and beef specialist, Sandy Johnson, with information about herbicides on soybeans and livestock.

00:23:05 – Cool-season Lawns: K-State Research and Extension horticulture agent for Johnson County, Dennis Patton, ends today’s show with how to plant or overseed cool-season lawns.

