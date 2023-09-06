KNDY Sports

Twin Valley League Volleyball – Week 2 – 9/6/2023

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
Photo Courtesy of Dusty Deines
Team League Overall
Valley Heights 5-0 7-2
Hanover 4-0 4-0
Frankfort 3-0 4-0
Clifton-Clyde 3-1 5-4
Centralia 3-1 5-4
Linn 2-3 2-3
Doniphan West 1-2 1-3
Troy 1-3 1-3
Washington County 1-3 1-7
Axtell 1-4 2-8
Blue Valley 0-4 0-4
Onaga 0-4 0-5

sss

Scores from September 5
Troy def Blue Valley 25-20 25-22
Hanover def Troy 25-15 25-11
Hanover def Blue Valley 25-8 25-5
Clifton-Clyde def Axtell 27-25 25-15
Clifton-Clyde def Washington County 25-15 21-25 25-20
Axtell def Washington County 25-16 25-8
Frankfort def Doniphan West 23-25 25-23 25-20
Frankfort def Leavenworth 25-19 25-22
Leavenworth def Doniphan West 25-19 20-25 25-17
Centralia def Onaga 26-24 25-13
Valley Heights def Onaga 25-16 25-14
Linn def Onaga 25-23 25-22
Valley Heights def Centralia 25-19 25-19
Centralia def Linn 25-16 25-22
Valley Heights def Linn 25-18 25-17

UPCOMING GAMES

- Advertisement -

Tuesday, September 12
at Blue Valley – Clifton-Clyde, Doniphan West, Frankfort
at Axtell – Linn, Troy
at Onaga – Washington County, St. Xavier
at Centralia – Hanover, Valley Heights

Saturday, September 9
at Frankfort Invitational
Wetmore, Washington County, Onaga, Frankfort

at Riley County Invitational
Valley Heights

Clifton-Clyde Invitational
Blue Valley, Clifton-Clyde, Hanover, Linn

Monday, September 11
Onaga Triangular
Bishop Seabury, Burlingame, Onaga

Doniphan West Triangular
Maur Hill/Mt Academy, Atchison

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Crazy Comeback, Wild Ending | Royals Stun White Sox
Next article
Kansas awards $2 million unplanned-pregnancy contract to group moored in anti-abortion politics
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

505FansLike
116FollowersFollow
277FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio