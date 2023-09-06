Twin Valley League Volleyball – Week 2 – 9/6/2023

|Team
|League
|Overall
|Valley Heights
|5-0
|7-2
|Hanover
|4-0
|4-0
|Frankfort
|3-0
|4-0
|Clifton-Clyde
|3-1
|5-4
|Centralia
|3-1
|5-4
|Linn
|2-3
|2-3
|Doniphan West
|1-2
|1-3
|Troy
|1-3
|1-3
|Washington County
|1-3
|1-7
|Axtell
|1-4
|2-8
|Blue Valley
|0-4
|0-4
|Onaga
|0-4
|0-5
Scores from September 5
Troy def Blue Valley 25-20 25-22
Hanover def Troy 25-15 25-11
Hanover def Blue Valley 25-8 25-5
Clifton-Clyde def Axtell 27-25 25-15
Clifton-Clyde def Washington County 25-15 21-25 25-20
Axtell def Washington County 25-16 25-8
Frankfort def Doniphan West 23-25 25-23 25-20
Frankfort def Leavenworth 25-19 25-22
Leavenworth def Doniphan West 25-19 20-25 25-17
Centralia def Onaga 26-24 25-13
Valley Heights def Onaga 25-16 25-14
Linn def Onaga 25-23 25-22
Valley Heights def Centralia 25-19 25-19
Centralia def Linn 25-16 25-22
Valley Heights def Linn 25-18 25-17
UPCOMING GAMES
Tuesday, September 12
at Blue Valley – Clifton-Clyde, Doniphan West, Frankfort
at Axtell – Linn, Troy
at Onaga – Washington County, St. Xavier
at Centralia – Hanover, Valley Heights
Saturday, September 9
at Frankfort Invitational
Wetmore, Washington County, Onaga, Frankfort
at Riley County Invitational
Valley Heights
Clifton-Clyde Invitational
Blue Valley, Clifton-Clyde, Hanover, Linn
Monday, September 11
Onaga Triangular
Bishop Seabury, Burlingame, Onaga
Doniphan West Triangular
Maur Hill/Mt Academy, Atchison