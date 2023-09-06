Nebraska News

Smoke Advisory Issued for Central and Eastern Nebraska

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Lincoln – (LINCOLN, NE) The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy have issued a smoke advisory for central and eastern Nebraska.

Issued for:  Wednesday, Sept. 6 through Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023

Affected Area: Central and Eastern Nebraska

Air Quality Index: Moderate to Unhealthy Air Quality Index (AQI)

Potential Air Quality Impacts from Wildfires

Smoke associated with Canadian wildfires may affect the air quality in Nebraska.

An advisory of possible Moderate to Unhealthy (yellow, orange, and red) Air Quality Index (AQI) may occur in central and eastern Nebraska, potentially affecting the cities of Ainsworth, Beatrice, Broken Bow, Columbus, Fremont, Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney, Lincoln, Nebraska City, Norfolk, North Platte, Omaha, O’Neill, Wayne, Valentine, and surrounding areas from midday Wednesday, Sept. 6, through midday Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Moderate AQI (yellow)

During Moderate AQI (yellow category) conditions, those who are unusually sensitive to particle pollution may experience health effects. When conditions rise to the yellow category, those who are unusually sensitive are advised to consider shortening outdoor activities and reducing the intensity of these activities.  Symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath are signs to take it easier.

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI (orange)

During Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI (orange category) conditions, members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children. When conditions rise to the orange category, sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and avoid intense outdoor activities. Everyone else can remain active and adjust activity duration and intensity as needed.

Unhealthy AQI (red)

During Unhealthy AQI (red category) conditions, some members of the general public may experience health effects and members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children. When conditions rise to the red category, everyone is advised to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and those in sensitive groups should consider moving activities indoors or rescheduling.

Advisories are issued for areas of anticipated impact by notifying the media and local health departments, and posting information on the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy’s (NDEE) webpages and social media sites. These advisories provide information to the public on the anticipated impacts and air quality and health resources to help citizens protect their health and minimize exposure to smoke.

States monitor smoke levels and weather conditions to determine when impacts to air quality are anticipated. Advisories are based on data from the National Weather Service (NWS), smoke plume modeling, and from ambient air quality monitors located in Omaha, Bellevue, Blair, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand Island, and Scottsbluff.

The following Air Quality Index (AQI) is used. This AQI is used nationally and is available in real-time for Nebraska by visiting https://www.airnow.gov.

For more information on smoke awareness, visit NDEE’s website at http://dee.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/AirSA

For more information on Wildfires, visit NDEE’s website at http://dee.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/airSA-3

For up-to-date fire and air quality information please visit the AirNow Fire and Smoke Map webpage at https://fire.airnow.gov/

