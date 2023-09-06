KDA to Host 17th Annual Kansas Grape Stomp at the Kansas State Fair

MANHATTAN, Kansas — Feel the squish of the grapes in the time-honored tradition of grape stomping as you help celebrate the grape and farm winery industries in Kansas. The Kansas Department of Agriculture will host the 17th annual Kansas Grape Stomp on Saturday, September 9, at 1:00 p.m. in Gottschalk Park at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson.

Gather around the grape tubs to watch state and local leaders and others stomp grapes to salute the Kansas grape and farm winery industries. The competitive stomp-off will lead the event and an open stomp for all Kansas State Fair attendees will follow.

As of August 2023, there are 50 farm wineries throughout Kansas.

KDA is committed to advocating for and promoting the agriculture industry, the state’s largest industry, employer and economic contributor, and encourages all fairgoers to attend the grape stomp to have fun while learning about the grape and farm winery industries in Kansas.

For more information about the event please contact Robin Dolby, From the Land of Kansas marketing coordinator, at Robin.Dolby@ks.gov or 785-564-6756.