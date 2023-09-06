1511 – FSA in Review…Selling Calves

Reviewing the Past Year’s FSA Programs

00:01:05 – Reviewing the Past Year’s FSA Programs: Starting today’s show is Kansas Farm Service Agency conservation and price support division chief, Tonya Ackerman, to discuss how FSA programs have done this past year. We are also joined by Ron Wilson with a Kansas Profile.

00:12:05 – Canola Considerations: K-State canola breeder Mike Stamm continues the show with factors canola producers should take into consideration when planning their canola crop.

00:23:05 – Selling Calves: Ending today’s show is the Beef Cattle Institute’s Ask the Experts. Brad White, Dustin Pendell and Phillip Lancaster have a conversation about when producers should sell their calves.

