Z-96.3 The Lake & KD Country 94 Top 10 Songs This Week For 8/28-9/3

Z-96.3 The Lake and KD Country 94 will release the top 10 songs each Monday for the previous 7 days. Track the music, and catch your favorites on Z-96.3 The Lake or KD Country 94.
Report for August 28 – September 3, 2023
- Eyes Closed by Ed Sheeran
- I’m Good (Blue) by Bebe Rexha
- Flowers by Miley Cyrus
- Fast Car by Luke Combs
- Love Me Like I Am by For King and Country + Jordan Sparks
- Thank God I Do (Summertime Remix) by Lauren Daigle
- Calmdown by Rema Selena Gomez
- Karma by Taylor Swift
- Mine by Kelly Clarkson
- Forget Me by Lewis Capaldi
- Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings) by Thomas Rhett
- Religiously by Bailey Zimmerman
- Your Heart or Mine by Jon Pardi
- Bury Me in Georgia by Kane Brown
- God Gave Me A Girl by Russell Dickerson
- Try That In A Small Town by Jason Aldean
- Watermelon Moonshine by Lainey Wilson
- Girl In Mine by Parmalee
- Love You Anyway by Luke Combs
- Everything I Love by Morgan Wallen
