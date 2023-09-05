College Sports

Kansas Takes on Illinois Friday Night in Primetime on ESPN2

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Via Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Playing in its second Friday night game in consecutive weeks, Kansas will take on Illinois on Friday, Sept. 8 inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for a primetime matchup under the lights on ESPN2.

Kickoff is slated for 6:37 p.m. CT on ESPN2 with Anish Shroff (Play-by-Play), Andre Ware (Analyst) and Paul Carcaterra (Sideline) on the call. Kansas will be hosting an ESPN nationally televised weeknight game for the first time since 1995, when the Jayhawks defeated TCU 38-20 on ESPN.

- Advertisement -

The meeting between the Jayhawks and the Fighting Illini will be the sixth game played in series history, including the first since 1968. Illinois owns the series advantage at 3-2, while the only game played in Lawrence was played in 1892 and ended in favor of the Jayhawks, 26-4.

Kansas enters the game following a 48-17 season opening win at home against Missouri State on Sept. 1, in which Kansas kicked off year three under head coach Lance Leipold. The Jayhawks were led by 521 yards of offense, including four touchdowns by four different rushers. The Kansas defense forced Missouri State into two second half turnovers to help put away the Bears for the first win of the 2023 campaign.

Bret Bielema is in his third season as coach at Illinois and his squad comes off a 30-28 victory over Toledo in their season opener on Sept. 2. Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns on 18-of-26 passing in the season opener, which led to a 29-yard game winning field goal by Caleb Griffin in the final seconds.

Illinois finished the 2022 season at 8-5, including 3-2 on the road, and returns 15 starters, including six on offense, six on defense and three on special teams.

Following Friday night’s matchup with Illinois, the Jayhawks will hit the road for the first time during the 2023 season, when they take on Nevada on Saturday, September 16 in Reno, Nevada.

Kansas unveiled new “Blackhawk” uniforms on Sunday, which will be worn against Illinois on Friday. The first 10,000 fans to the game on Friday will receive a special edition rally towel.

Fans can purchase single-game tickets to the remaining six Kansas Football home games this season, including Illinois (Sept. 8), BYU (Sept. 23), UCF (Oct. 7), Oklahoma (Oct. 28), Texas Tech (Nov. 11) and Kansas State (Nov. 18).

Season tickets, recent grad packages mini plans and more are available by clicking here.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Kansas embarking on five-year, $451 million project to spread high-speed internet statewide
Next article
Wildcats Host Troy in Morning Matchup
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

505FansLike
116FollowersFollow
277FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio