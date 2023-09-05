KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake Broadcast Schedule 9/5 – 9/9

Your Home for High School Sports
KD Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake
Football Locker-Room Chats
Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m.: Beloit, Osborne, Smith Center, Thunder Ridge
Thursdays at 5:15 p.m.: St.John’s/Tipton, Lakeside, Rock Hills
Tuesday, September 5th
4 p.m. Beloit Volleyball at Red Cloud Triangular vs Red Cloud & Rep County
Thursday, September 7th
6 p.m. Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs Football
Friday, September 8th
5:40 p.m. Football Express (Preview Area Matchups)
6:30 p.m. Rock Hills at Thunder Ridge Football
6:30 p.m. Beloit at SE of Saline Football
10:05 p.m. LOCAL High School Football Scoreboard Show
Saturday, September 9th
TBA: Beloit Volleyball at SE of Saline Tournament
