KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake Broadcast Schedule 9/5 – 9/9

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Your Home for High School Sports
KD Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake

Football Locker-Room Chats
Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m.: Beloit, Osborne, Smith Center, Thunder Ridge
Thursdays at 5:15 p.m.: St.John’s/Tipton, Lakeside, Rock Hills
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com

Tuesday, September 5th
4 p.m. Beloit Volleyball at Red Cloud Triangular vs Red Cloud & Rep County
Live Video Stream at www.nckssports.com

Thursday, September 7th
6 p.m. Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs Football
Z96.3 the Lake 

Friday, September 8th
5:40 p.m. Football Express (Preview Area Matchups)
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com

6:30 p.m. Rock Hills  at Thunder Ridge Football
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com

6:30 p.m. Beloit at SE of Saline Football
Z96.3 the Lake & www.kdcountry94.com
Live Video Stream at www.nckssports.com

10:05 p.m.  LOCAL High School Football Scoreboard Show
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com

Saturday, September 9th
TBA: Beloit Volleyball at SE of Saline Tournament
Live Video Stream at www.nckssports.com

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
