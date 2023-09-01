KNDY Area High School Football Scoreboard – 9/1/2023

NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE
Abilene 28, Marysville 14
Chapman 14, Concordia 13
Clay Center 19, Wamego 7
TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE 8-MAN
Axtell 60, Cair Paravel 44
Clifton-Clyde 50, Hanover 8
Frankfort 38, Chase County 20
Lakeside 70, Linn 56
St. Paul at Blue Valley-Randolph
Washington County 46, Doniphan West 0
TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE 11-MAN
Centralia 18, Valley Heights 16
McLouth 30, Onaga 26
Wabaunsee 46, Troy 28
OTHER AREA
Hiawatha 14, Royal Valley 13
North Central 31, Holton 6
Sabetha 30, Perry-Lecompton 0
Southeast of Saline 26, Rock Creek 7