1509 – Grain Market…More Hot Weather

Measuring the Grain Market

Working on Cattle and Swine Vaccines

Warming Back Up

00:01:05 – Measuring the Grain Market: Grain economist from K-State, Dan O’Brien starts the show with a grain market update. He mentions work the USDA is doing to measure crops and the impact that it could have on the market.

Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

00:12:05 – Working on Cattle and Swine Vaccines: Continuing the show is K-State’s Waithaka Mwangi and Juergen Richt as they discuss a grant recently received to work on vaccines critical for cattle and swine diseases.

News Release – K-State Veterinarians to Develop Vaccines

00:23:05 – Warming Back Up: K-State meteorologist Chip Redmond concludes today’s show with a weather update. We’ve had more comfortable temperatures this week but he says we should expect to warm back up.

