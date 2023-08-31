Resurfacing to begin Friday on U.S. 36 and K-112 in Jewell County

Beginning Friday, September 1, the Kansas Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing about 11 miles on U.S. 36 and K-112 in Jewell County.

Work on U.S. 36 will begin at the Smith/Jewell County line and continue east for about 8.5 miles to the West K-128/U.S. 36 junction. Work on K-112 will begin at the K-112/U.S. 36 junction and continue north about 2.5 miles to the south city limits of Esbon.

Flaggers and a pilot car will direct traffic through the construction zone. Drivers should be prepared for a delay of up to 15 minutes and plan extra time in their travel schedules.

APAC-Kansas Inc. of Hutchinson is the prime contractor and has scheduled this $644,457 project to be completed in mid-October, weather permitting.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all highway construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.