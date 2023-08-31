1508 – Crop Insects…Fall Lawns

Insects in Kansas Crops

Drought and Heat Impacts on Soybeans

Fall Lawn Seeding

00:01:05 – Insects in Kansas Crops: Beginning today’s show is K-State crop entomologist Jeff Whitworth with answers to questions he has been receiving about insects in crops in Kansas. He covers headworms, sugarcane aphids, cinch bugs, mites and hessian fly.

Kansas Sorghum Management Guide

- Advertisement -

Crop Insects in Kansas

00:12:05 – Drought and Heat Impacts on Soybeans: Ignacio Ciampitti, K-State farm systems specialist, continues the show by discussing the impacts the recent heat and drought has had on soybeans.

Drought and Heat Stress Impacts on Soybeans in Kansas

00:23:05 – Fall Lawn Seeding: Rounding out the show is K-State horticulturist Ward Upham with the steps involved in fall lawn seeding. He says September is the best month for seeding cool-season lawns.

A group of undergraduate students in the College of Agriculture here at K-State are collecting listener data from Agriculture Today for a class project. If you have time and are willing please feel free to take the survey at the link below.

Link to undergraduate survey on Agriculture Today

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan