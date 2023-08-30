KNDY Sports

Twin Valley League Volleyball – Week 1 – 8/30/2023

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
Team League Overall
Centralia 2-0 6-1
Frankfort 2-0 2-0
Hanover 2-0 2-0
Valley Heights 2-0 4-2
Clifton-Clyde 1-1 3-4
Doniphan West 1-1 1-1
Linn 1-1 1-1
Washington County 1-1 1-5
Axtell 0-2 1-6
Blue Valley 0-2 0-2
Onaga 0-2 0-2
Troy 0-2 0-2

 

Scores from August 29
Centralia def Clifton-Clyde 25-22 25-19
Centralia def Onaga 25-13 25-22
Clifton-Clyde def Onaga 25-7 25-16
Valley Heights def Doniphan West 28-26 25-17
Valley Heights def Troy 25-19 25-7
Doniphan West def Troy 25-15 29-27
Frankfort def Washington County 25-13 26-24
Frankfort def Blue Valley 25-13 25-14
Washington County def Blue Valley 25-16 23-25 25-16
Hanover def Linn 25-15 25-4
Hanover def Axtell 25-15 25-16
Linn def Axtell 25-23 25-20

TOURNEY RESULTS

Saturday, August 26

Wabaunsee Tournament
Centralia def Axtell 25-18 25-13
Centralia def Mission Valley 25-19 25-12
Centralia def Wabaunsee 25-21 25-21
Wabaunsee def Axtell 25-19 25-17
Axtell def Mission Valley 25-23 17-25 25-18
Rock Creek def Clifton-Clyde 25-13 25-14
NEK def Clifton-Clyde 25-13 25-22
Clifton-Clyde def Sacred Heart 20-25 25-21 30-28
Consolation
Clifton-Clyde def Mission Valley 23-25 26-24 25-23
Sacred Heart def Axtell 22-25 25-13 25-22
7th Place
Mission Valley def Axtell 23-25 27-25 25-16
5th Place
Sacred Heart def Clifton-Clyde 25-23 19-25 25-15
3rd Place
Centralia def Wabaunsee 18-25 29-27 25-20

Marysville Invitational Tournament
Pool Play
Silver Lake def Washington County 25-6 25-10
Holton def Washington County 25-11 25-21
Marysville def Washington County 25-13 25-16
Sabetha def Washington County 25-6 25-21
Concordia def Valley Heights 25-18 13-25 29-27
Valley Heights def Riley County 21-25 25-20 25-20
Nemaha Central def Valley Heights 25-19 25-21
Valley Heights def Chapman 25-17 25-15

 UPCOMING GAMES

Tuesday, September 5
at Onaga – Centralia, Linn, Valley Heights
at Troy – Hanover, Blue Valley
at Doniphan West – Frankfort, Leavenworth
at Axtell – Clifton-Clyde, Washington County

Saturday, September 9
at Frankfort
Washington County, Onaga, Frankfort

at Riley County
Valley Heights

at Clifton-Clyde Invitational
Blue Valley, Hanover, Linn

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

