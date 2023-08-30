Twin Valley League Volleyball – Week 1 – 8/30/2023

|Team
|League
|Overall
|Centralia
|2-0
|6-1
|Frankfort
|2-0
|2-0
|Hanover
|2-0
|2-0
|Valley Heights
|2-0
|4-2
|Clifton-Clyde
|1-1
|3-4
|Doniphan West
|1-1
|1-1
|Linn
|1-1
|1-1
|Washington County
|1-1
|1-5
|Axtell
|0-2
|1-6
|Blue Valley
|0-2
|0-2
|Onaga
|0-2
|0-2
|Troy
|0-2
|0-2
Scores from August 29
Centralia def Clifton-Clyde 25-22 25-19
Centralia def Onaga 25-13 25-22
Clifton-Clyde def Onaga 25-7 25-16
Valley Heights def Doniphan West 28-26 25-17
Valley Heights def Troy 25-19 25-7
Doniphan West def Troy 25-15 29-27
Frankfort def Washington County 25-13 26-24
Frankfort def Blue Valley 25-13 25-14
Washington County def Blue Valley 25-16 23-25 25-16
Hanover def Linn 25-15 25-4
Hanover def Axtell 25-15 25-16
Linn def Axtell 25-23 25-20
TOURNEY RESULTS
Saturday, August 26
Wabaunsee Tournament
Centralia def Axtell 25-18 25-13
Centralia def Mission Valley 25-19 25-12
Centralia def Wabaunsee 25-21 25-21
Wabaunsee def Axtell 25-19 25-17
Axtell def Mission Valley 25-23 17-25 25-18
Rock Creek def Clifton-Clyde 25-13 25-14
NEK def Clifton-Clyde 25-13 25-22
Clifton-Clyde def Sacred Heart 20-25 25-21 30-28
Consolation
Clifton-Clyde def Mission Valley 23-25 26-24 25-23
Sacred Heart def Axtell 22-25 25-13 25-22
7th Place
Mission Valley def Axtell 23-25 27-25 25-16
5th Place
Sacred Heart def Clifton-Clyde 25-23 19-25 25-15
3rd Place
Centralia def Wabaunsee 18-25 29-27 25-20
Marysville Invitational Tournament
Pool Play
Silver Lake def Washington County 25-6 25-10
Holton def Washington County 25-11 25-21
Marysville def Washington County 25-13 25-16
Sabetha def Washington County 25-6 25-21
Concordia def Valley Heights 25-18 13-25 29-27
Valley Heights def Riley County 21-25 25-20 25-20
Nemaha Central def Valley Heights 25-19 25-21
Valley Heights def Chapman 25-17 25-15
UPCOMING GAMES
Tuesday, September 5
at Onaga – Centralia, Linn, Valley Heights
at Troy – Hanover, Blue Valley
at Doniphan West – Frankfort, Leavenworth
at Axtell – Clifton-Clyde, Washington County
Saturday, September 9
at Frankfort
Washington County, Onaga, Frankfort
at Riley County
Valley Heights
at Clifton-Clyde Invitational
Blue Valley, Hanover, Linn