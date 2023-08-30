The Jayhawker Podcast

Getting Ready for 2023 Football Season With KU AD Travis Goff

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio

Today on the Jayhawker, we’re joined by Kansas Director of Athletics Travis Goff. Greg Gurley and Wayne Simien will find out everything you need to know before the 2024 football season kicksoff on Friday night, plus a preview of the timeline for the new Gateway District at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. To learn more about the exciting plans, visit http://www.kugatewaydistrict.com The Jayhawker is presented by the University of Kansas Health System, the official healthcare provider of KU Athletics, http://www.kansashealthsystem.com By Black & Veatch, Creating the framework for tomorrow’s cities, industries and humanity’s potential. If you have a dream, come talk with us. We seek partners in innovation. http://www.bv.com. And by the Hilton President Hotel, the only hotel in the Power and Light District. Just steps from T-Mobile Center. Over 200 rooms and suites to choose from! Call 816-221-9490, or go to http://www.hilton.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Ellsworth at Beloit High School Football Game Friday Start Time Delayed
Next article
KNDY Morning News – Wednesday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

Latest News

Stay Connected

504FansLike
116FollowersFollow
277FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio