Getting Ready for 2023 Football Season With KU AD Travis Goff

Today on the Jayhawker, we're joined by Kansas Director of Athletics Travis Goff. Greg Gurley and Wayne Simien will find out everything you need to know before the 2024 football season kicksoff on Friday night, plus a preview of the timeline for the new Gateway District at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. To learn more about the exciting plans, visit http://www.kugatewaydistrict.com

