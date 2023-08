Beloit USD 273 will push back the start time for the high school football game this Friday to 8:00 p.m. due to forecasted high temperatures and heat index.

Crowning for Homecoming will take place at 7:30 p.m.

Z-96.3 The Lake will provide live coverage of the game, with pregame scheduled to take place at 7:25 p.m. A live video stream will be available at NCKSSports.com as well.