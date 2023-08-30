1507 – Farmer Court Case…Preg Checking Cattle

Farmers go to Court

Ariel Seeding Cover Crops

When to Preg Check Cattle

00:01:05 – Farmers go to Court: K-State law professor, Roger McEowen, begins today’s show with a review of a recent court case between farmers in Kansas. The case involves road right-of-way and trespassing.

washburnlaw.edu/waltr

- Advertisement -

00:12:05 – Ariel Seeding Cover Crops: The show continues with a discussion about ariel seeding with K-State crop production specialist from the Wildcat District James Coover. He mentions factors that producers should take into consideration when deciding on ariel seeding cover crops.

jcoover@ksu.edu

620-724-8233

A group of undergraduate students in the College of Agriculture here at K-State are collecting listener data from Agriculture Today for a class project. If you have time and are willing please feel free to take the survey at the link below.

Link to undergraduate survey on Agriculture Today

00:23:05 – When to Preg Check Cattle: The Beef Cattle Institute’s Ask the Experts rounds out today’s show as K-State’s Brad White, Brian Lubbers and Bob Larson have a conversation about cattle producers deciding when to check their cattle for pregnancy.

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan