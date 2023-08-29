TheSportsTicketRadio.com

The Sports Ticket 8-29-23 JOHN BAETZ OF KANSAS PREGAME

John Baetz, publisher of the Kansas Pregame Magazine (kansaspregame.com) joins us to preview the upcoming High School football season for the KD Country 94/Z96.3 the Lake area teams and classes. 
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

