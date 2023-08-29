Kansas News

Kansas Corporation Commission Utilities Staff responds to
Evergy’s rate increase proposal in testimony filed this afternoon

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

TOPEKA – Kansas Corporation Commission Staff has weighed in on Evergy’s request for a rate increase in both of its’ Kansas service areas. In testimony filed with the Commission this afternoon, Staff’s detailed financial audit of the company’s income and expenses determined that an increase of 1.66 percent or $34,706,527 was all that could be justified at this time to provide service to Evergy Central customers.  Staff’s position is in contrast to Evergy’s request for a net revenue increase of $204,152,629 or 9.77 percent.

KCC Staff’s detailed financial audit of Evergy Kansas Metro’s income and expenses determined that a 7.32 percent rate decrease totaling $53,194,189 is appropriate.  This is in contrast to Evergy’s proposed rate increase of 1.95 percent or $14,152,521.

While an important part in the process, these results are far from final at this stage.  Today is the due date for direct testimony to be filed by KCC Staff and all other intervenors in the rate case. The next steps in the process include cross answering testimony, rebuttal testimony from Evergy, a settlement conference to determine if the parties can agree on a resolution to submit for Commission approval, followed by either a settlement hearing or evidentiary hearing before the Commission.  KCC Commissioners will issue a final order in the docket in late December or early January.

Evergy Kansas Central serves 736,000 customers in Topeka, Lawrence, Olathe, Leavenworth, Atchison, Manhattan, Salina, Hutchinson, Emporia, Parsons, Wichita, Arkansas City, El Dorado, Newton, Fort Scott, Pittsburg and Independence, among other towns and rural areas. Evergy Kansas Metro serves approximately 273,000 customers in Lenexa, Overland Park and other communities near the Kansas City metro area.

Testimony filed today is available on the KCC’s website, along with other documents in the rate case.

The Commission is accepting public comments regarding the rate increase request through 5 p.m., September 29, 2023, on its website, by mail to the Commission’s Office at 1500 SW Arrowhead Rd, Topeka, KS 66604-4027 or by calling the KCC’s Office of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at 785-271-3140 or 800-662-0027.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

