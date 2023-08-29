1506 – Flinchbaugh Legacy…Kernel Damage

Barry Flinchbaugh Center for Ag Policy

Microbial Innovations for Conserving Moisture and FSA Update

Checking Kernels for Damage

00:01:05 – Barry Flinchbaugh Center for Ag Policy: Flinchbaugh agriculture policy chair Jenny Ifft begins today’s show discussing the legacy of Barry Flinchbaugh and how the new center and her position will interact.

News Release – K-State announces new Barry Flinchbaugh Center for Ag Policy

00:12:05 – Microbial Innovations for Conserving Moisture and FSA Update: Continuing the show is K-State’s Melanie Derby and Gaurav Jha as they share about their research in microbial innovations for climate-resilient agriculture. We are then joined by Dennis McKinney, state director of Kansas FSA, for a quick update.

News Release – K-State to lead $6M NSF project to study soil moisture preservation methods

Farmers.gov

News Release – USDA Updates Livestock Disaster Payment Rate to Assist Producers Hard-Hit by Head and Humidity

00:23:05 – Checking Kernels for Damage: Due to varying conditions in the fields, K-State dairy specialist Mike Brouk completes the show by encouraging producers to monitor kernel damage several times per day while chopping corn silage.

