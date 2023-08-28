Z-96.3 The Lake & KD Country 94 Top 10 Songs This Week For 8/21-8/27

Z-96.3 The Lake and KD Country 94 will release the top 10 songs each Monday for the previous 7 days. Track the music, and catch your favorites on Z-96.3 The Lake or KD Country 94.
Report for August 21 – 27, 2023
- Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift
- Eyes Closed by Ed Sheeran
- Flowers by Miley Cyrus
- I’m Good (Blue) by Bebe Rexha
- As It Was by Harry Styles
- Forget Me by Lewis Capaldi
- Calmdown by Rema & Selena Gomez
- Fast Car by Luke Combs
- Love Me Like I Am by For King & Country featuring Jordan Sparks
- Mine by Kelly Clarkson
- God Gave Me A Girl by Russell Dickerson
- Love You Anyway by Luke Combs
- Girl in Mine by Parmalee
- Watermelon Moonshine by Lainey Wilson
- Bury Me in Georgia by Kane Brown
- Religiously by Bailey Zimmerman
- Try That In A Small Town by Jason Aldean
- Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings) by Thomas Rhett
- All I Need Is You by Chris Janson
- Everything I Love by Morgan Wallen
