USDA Announces More Than $49 Million to Strengthen Rural Kansas Water Infrastructure

TOPEKA, Aug. 28, 2023 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Kansas State Director Christy Davis today announced that USDA is investing $49.1 million to help rural utilities build and improve clean drinking water and sanitary wastewater systems in rural Kansas.

“USDA invests in rural areas because we know our strong Kansas communities are rooted in our people,” Davis said. “Kansans who live and work in rural areas will have every opportunity to succeed and find those opportunities right at home.”

Today’s announcement is part of a larger national announcement that includes projects in 35 other states and two territories.

The details of the Kansas projects are:

A $6,400,000 loan will help complete rehabilitation work on the water and wastewater systems in Perry . The project will rehabilitate approximately 24,000 linear feet of the collection system, upgrade approximately 15,000 feet of lines and other equipment, repair lift stations, and install backup generators. It will help provide the city with safe and reliable water and sewer systems for years to come.

A $2,225,000 loan will help rehabilitate 39,000 feet of the sewer collection system in Mankato. It will correct existing deficiencies and help provide a safe and reliable sewer system.

A $7,843,000 loan and a $3,015,000 grant will help build Phase 2 of this water project for Neosho County Rural Water District #4. This phase includes construction of a booster pump station and a 400,000-gallon elevated storage tank, installation of 39 miles of lines, and replacement of 78 miles of lines. It will help provide customers with adequate water pressure for years to come.

A $13,300,000 loan and a $3,393,000 grant will help refurbish the water system in the City of Girard. Improvements will help replace 42 miles of mains; install new valves, meters, and hydrants; and construct a new water softening treatment plant. This project will allow the city to provide safe and reliable water to its residents and the surrounding community for years to come.

A $9,494,000 loan and a $3,493,500 grant will help replace distribution piping, valves, hydrants and meters for the City of Humboldt. Improvements will also be made to the supply intake system and repainting three water storage towers. Previously the city received funding from USDA in the form of a Special Evaluation Assistance for Rural Communities and Households grant in the amount of $27,500, which was used complete the pre-development planning.

USDA is making the investments through the Water and Waste Disposal Direct Loan and Grant Program and the Water and Waste Disposal Loan Guarantees Program.

