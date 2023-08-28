Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 8/21/2023

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Fritz Blaske, chairman, Jon Ungerer, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Commissioner Bramhall was absent from the meeting. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Blaske called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the minutes of the 8/14/23 meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Motion passed 2-0.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Motion passed 2-0.

HR Partners, Topeka, KS

For Professional Development

$1,000.00-County General Fund-P.O. #6991

Tiger Medical, Wayne, NJ

For General Exam light w/mobile stand

$1,074.12-Health Building Fund-P.O. #6964

City of Marysville

For Red Ribbon Week Donation

$5,000.00-Special Alcohol Fund-P.O. #6990

Michael W Riley, Hiawatha, KS

For court appointed attorney fees

$1,805.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6882

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Motion passed 2-0.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Motion passed 2-0.

M & R Auto Parts, Frankfort, KS

For mainline hydraulic hoses and fittings for shredder

$1,493.38-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109479

Hilltop Tires, LLC, Marysville, KS

For 4 tires, mount & balance

$1,008.88-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109480

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to enter into a Utility Use Agreement between Marshall County and AT&T. Motion passed 2-0.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported that the Escort program was a success, distributing all available product in 3 days to 72 landowners with the potential to treat 8,800 acres. Due to the excessive heat this week the bridge crew will be working 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

County Treasurer Angie Price met with the Board. Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the following step raises as recommended by County Treasurer Angie Price. Motion passed 2-0.

Jessica Oswald – Clk I St I at $19.57/hr TO Clk I St II at $19.94/hr effective 9/1/23

Brooke Richardson – Clk I St I at $19.57/hr TO Clk I St II at $19.94/hr effective 10/1/23

Bri Perez – Clk I St II at $19.94/hr TO Deputy Treasurer at $22.68/hr effective 9/1/23

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(2) to discuss matters of attorney client privileged discussions – potential litigation with the Board and County Counselor Jason Brinegar present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:40 a.m. Motion passed 2-0.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

ZOOM meeting at 10:00 a.m. with Tyler Ellsworth and David Arteberry to discuss next steps for jail. All interlocal agreements with the cities have been approved. The next steps include an updated cost of improvements at the potential new site on Broadway, wording for the Sales Tax question which would include the max amount of bonds to be issued and the anticipated length of the Sales Tax. The team will work on gathering the necessary information. A decision including the wording for the Sales Tax question will need to be made before the end of September to allow for adequate notifications and time to get the ballots printed prior to advance voting beginning on October 18th.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to adjourn the meeting at 10:15 a.m. Motion passed 2-0. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, August 28, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m.