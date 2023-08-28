Kansas News

Kansas Tourism Announces Marketing Grant Awardees

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
Photo Courtesy of Kansas Tourism on Facebook

TOPEKA – Kansas Tourism, a division of the Kansas Department of Commerce, today announced $117,780 has been awarded in the 2023 Tourism Marketing Grant Awards Program. The grants are designed to assist local tourism organizations or attractions in new or first-time innovative marketing initiatives.

Kansas Tourism will provide funding for 22 projects to enhance and expand advertising efforts to attract new visitors to Kansas and to their destinations.

“Supporting tourist attractions and unique local events across the state just makes good business sense,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Kansas benefits greatly from the $11.2B in total economic impact that the travel and tourism generates annually, and the Department of Commerce will continue providing marketing assistance that helps increase that impact.”

- Advertisement -

“We are proud to provide support to our dedicated tourism industry partners through these marketing grants,” Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe said. “Increasing visitation to these exciting destinations boosts local economies in a variety of ways.”

Applications were reviewed by a committee of Kansas Tourism representatives. Funding through this partnership with Kansas Tourism is intended to increase travel to tourism destination sites while enhancing the state’s image. This grant leverages Kansas Tourism’s resources and extends the marketing reach of local communities.

To view the complete list of awardees, click here.

For more information about Kansas Tourism grants, click here or contact Kansas Tourism Grant Program Manager Carrie Doud here.

Funding for Kansas Tourism grants is provided by the Economic Development Initiatives Fund (EDIF), which is derived from state lottery proceeds.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
K-State expands Land Grant Promise statewide
Next article
Farm Bureau Insight: A Bigger Bucket List
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

504FansLike
116FollowersFollow
277FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio