K-State expands Land Grant Promise statewide

By Derek Nester
Kansas State University

MANHATTAN — Kansas State University has expanded eligibility for its Land Grant Promise to students from all 105 Kansas counties after a successful pilot for 10 counties in fall 2022.

K-State is committed to fulfilling its land-grant mission by offering essential financial support to talented Kansas undergraduate students pursuing a world-class education at the university. The K-State Land Grant Promise assures that full-time, Pell-eligible undergraduates with a total household income of $70,000 or less will receive a total grant and scholarship aid package up to the equivalent cost of 15 credit hours of in-state tuition.

Students are automatically evaluated for this opportunity once they are enrolled at full time, 12 or more hours, for a semester and have completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, by K-State’s priority date of March 1. The promise, which has been expanded to all K-State locations — including the Manhattan, Salina and Olathe campuses and K-State Online — is offered to qualifying undergraduates actively working toward their first bachelor’s degrees.

“We are committed to improving student access and success at K-State,” said Karen Goos, vice provost of enrollment management at K-State “Of the Land Grant Promise recipients this fall, more than 48% identify as first generation or first in their family to pursue a bachelor’s degree. Removing financial barriers to K-State, a university that celebrates the highest retention and graduation rates of any university in the state, provides a pathway to a bright future full of opportunity.”

Students who do not qualify for the K-State Land Grant Promise may be eligible for other need-based aid, including the Freshman Wildcat Grant or Wildcat Opportunity Grant. K-State also offers micro-retention grants, completion grants and emergency assistance to help students overcome financial barriers.

For more information about scholarships and aid, visit the Office of Student Financial Assistance’s website.

