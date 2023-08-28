1505 – Meat Demand…No Water in Ponds

Cattle Market and Meat Demand

Factors in Wheat Varieties

Low or Dry Ponds

00:01:05 – Cattle Market and Meat Demand: Starting today’s show is K-State livestock economist Glynn Tonsor with this week’s cattle market update. He discusses the market and changes in meat demand.

Glynn Tonsor on AgManager.info

AgManager.info Events

00:12:05 – Factors in Wheat Varieties: K-State wheat production specialist Romulo Lollato continues the show with information about two recent publications involving wheat that producers might want to consider when deciding which varieties to plant.

MF3312 – Dual-Purpose Wheat Variety Performance

MF3612 – Coleoptile Length of Winter Wheat Varieties

eUpdate – Coleoptile Length of Winter Wheat Varieties

00:23:05 – Low or Dry Ponds: Rounding out today’s show is Joe Gerken, K-State fisheries and aquatics Extension specialist, with things people with low or dry ponds should consider. Ponds in these conditions can present opportunities for pond improvement.

