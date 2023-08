A Manhattan resident is dead following a single vehicle accident in Washington County Friday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Nicholas A. Bennet, 39, of Manhattan was traveling on highway K-148 approximately 5 miles south of Hanover, when his Chevrolet Silverado went off the east side of the road and overturned, coming to a stop on its roof.

KHP crash logs indicate that Bennet was the only occupant of the vehicle, and he wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.