Kansas News

Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission to Meet on September 7

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commissioners will hold their next public meeting on Thursday, September 7, 2023, beginning at noon and all are invited to participate. The meeting will take place at Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City; however, interested parties need not be present to participate. All Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission meetings may be accessed via Zoom, phone and live video/audio streaming, made possible through YouTube.

On September 7, 2023, Commissioners will:

  • Vote on possession limits for amphibians and reptiles
  • Hear general discussion updates on:
    • Bison conservation in Kansas
    • Harvest reporting methods for migratory birds
    • Deer regulations
    • Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Area

The Department Secretary will then offer an agency and state fiscal status, before Commissioners conclude with discussions on Workshop items (items that may be voted on at a future date), to include:

- Advertisement -
  • Big game permanent regulations, carcass movement regulation
  • Boating regulations
  • Non-resident access regulation (for waterfowl seasons only)

Time is always set aside for public comment, including public comment on non-agenda items. Participants may access login instructions HERE or watch live video/audio stream of the meeting HERE.

An interpreter for the hearing impaired can be requested by calling the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at 1-800-432-0698. Any individual with a disability may request other accommodations by contacting the Commission secretary at (620) 672-0702.

The next KWP Commission meeting is scheduled for Thursday, November 9, 2023, at the Lyon County Fairgrounds, Bowyer Community Building, in Emporia.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
KNDY Morning News – Friday Edition
Next article
Bucks Rewarded to Drivers Who Buckle Up
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

504FansLike
116FollowersFollow
277FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio