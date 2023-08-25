Community Memorial Healthcare To Open New Health Clinic In Axtell

MARYSVILLE – Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH) is pleased to announce plans to open a new rural health clinic in Axtell. The new clinic location will be in partnership with the Axtell Community Fitness Center and housed in the Fitness Center’s new building. Construction for the proposed clinic area is anticipated to be completed by the New Year.

“We’re excited about it, and our medical staff is excited about it,” said CMH administrator Curtis Hawkinson. “It’ll be a great thing for the Axtell area community and for Marshall County”.

The Axtell Community Fitness Center is a community project spearheaded by citizens in the Axtell area. Monetary and in-kind donations are being collected to fund the completion of the project. Construction labor is being donated by local businesses and community members. The building will house a 24/7 fitness center including exercise equipment and a walking track, a space for group fitness, and will also be used by school students as a weight room, in addition to CMH’s new rural health clinic space. The committee’s goal is to improve rural access to a healthy lifestyle all year round by offering a safe and convenient location to work towards personal health goals.

- Advertisement -

The fitness center is located on a purchased lot just south of Axtell High School, near the school’s greenhouse. Access to the fitness center’s equipment will be by paid membership; public clinic hours will be staffed by CMH personnel.

Community Memorial Healthcare also has rural health clinics in Marysville, Blue Rapids, and Wymore, Neb., and a surgeon’s office, award-winning 25-bed critical access hospital, home health, and a durable medical equipment store in Marysville.

More information about this new and exciting partnership will be announced in the coming weeks.