Agriculture Today

1504 – Grain Market Changes…Moving Towards Slightly Lower Temperatures

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
  • Drought’s Impact on the Grain Market
  • Meeting Nutrient Requirements for Sows
  • Break in High Temperatures

 

00:01:05 – Drought’s Impact on the Grain Market: Dan O’Brien, K-State grain economist, begins today’s show with this week’s grain market outlook. He discusses how the drought has impacted crops across the country. 

Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

- Advertisement -

 

00:12:05 – Meeting Nutrient Requirements for Sows: Continuing the show is K-State swine Extension specialist, Joel DeRouchey, with information about feeding sows to meet their nutrient requirements. Swine have different ration requirements depending on their stage of life.

KSUSwine.org

 

00:23:05 – Break in High Temperatures: K-State meteorologist Chip Redmond finishes the show with a report on the recent hot weather. He also shares what people can expect looking into the future.

Kansas Mesonet

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan

- Advertisement -
Previous article
The Sports Ticket 8-25-23 CHIEFS-LOCAL SPORTS-STACY PEREZ-BRANDY PAUL-STRASBURG
Next article
KNDY Morning News – Friday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

Latest News

Stay Connected

504FansLike
116FollowersFollow
277FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio