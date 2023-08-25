1504 – Grain Market Changes…Moving Towards Slightly Lower Temperatures

Drought’s Impact on the Grain Market

Meeting Nutrient Requirements for Sows

Break in High Temperatures

00:01:05 – Drought’s Impact on the Grain Market: Dan O’Brien, K-State grain economist, begins today’s show with this week’s grain market outlook. He discusses how the drought has impacted crops across the country.

Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

- Advertisement -

00:12:05 – Meeting Nutrient Requirements for Sows: Continuing the show is K-State swine Extension specialist, Joel DeRouchey, with information about feeding sows to meet their nutrient requirements. Swine have different ration requirements depending on their stage of life.

KSUSwine.org

00:23:05 – Break in High Temperatures: K-State meteorologist Chip Redmond finishes the show with a report on the recent hot weather. He also shares what people can expect looking into the future.

Kansas Mesonet

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan