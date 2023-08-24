The Jayhawker Podcast

The Jayhawker Podcast is back!

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio

Today we’re catching you up on an exciting summer filled with construction projects, conference realignment and transfer portal news.  Greg Gurley and Wayne Simien will catch Jayhawk fans up on all the latest, before Kansas Football kicksoff the new season on Friday September 1st.  To learn more about the gateway project plans for David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium visit www.kugatewaydistrict.com

 

The Jayhawker is presented by the University of Kansas Health System, the official healthcare provider of KU Athletics, www.kansashealthsystem.com By Black & Veatch, Creating the framework for tomorrow’s cities, industries and humanity’s potential. If you have a dream, come talk with us. We seek partners in innovation. www.bv.com. And by the Hilton President Hotel, the only hotel in the Power and Light District. Just steps from T-Mobile Center. Over 200 rooms and suites to choose from! Call 816-221-9490, or go to www.hilton.com

- Advertisement -

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
1503 – Volunteer Wheat…Active Pests in Gardens
Next article
KNDY Midday News – Thursday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

Latest News

Stay Connected

504FansLike
116FollowersFollow
277FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio