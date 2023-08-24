1503 – Volunteer Wheat…Active Pests in Gardens

Volunteer Wheat Concerns

How to Handle Dead Livestock

Pests in Landscape and Garden

00:01:05 – Volunteer Wheat Concerns: Beginning today’s show is K-State’s Kelsey Andersen Onofre, Sarah Lancaster and Romulo Lollato as they discuss concerns with volunteer wheat.

Wheat Streak Mosaic Virus: Early Control of Volunteer is Crucial

K-State Plant Disease Diagnostic Lab

00:12:05 – How to Handle Dead Livestock: Kelsey continues the show and conversation about volunteer wheat as she reviews resources for producers. We are then joined by Brian Lubbers from K-State’s college of veterinary medicine with information about the importance of a plan when it comes to handling dead livestock.

KDHE – Livestock Waste Management

Kansas Department of Agriculture – Division of Animal Health

00:23:05 – Pests in Landscape and Garden: K-State horticultural entomologist Raymond Cloyd finishes today’s show as he discusses several pests that are currently active in the home landscape and garden, including squash bugs, blister beetles, cucumber beetles and squash vine borer.

