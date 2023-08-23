1502 – Programs and Payments from FSA…Weaning Calves

FSA Update

The Bee Machine

When to Wean Calves

00:01:05 – FSA Update: Kansas Farm Service Agency chief program specialist Todd Barrows begins today’s show with an update on records, programs and payments with FSA.

Farmers.gov

22007apply.gov

Phone number for Discrimination Financial Assistance Program: 1-800-721-0970

00:12:07 – The Bee Machine: Continuing the show is K-State entomologist Brian Speisman as he discusses the Bee Machine that helps with identifying bees around the world. K-State’s Chip Redmond and A.J. Tarpoff also join the show to remind producers about the Mesonet’s animal comfort tool.

beemachine.ai

Mesonet’s Animal Comfort Tool

00:23:05 – When to Wean Calves: Brad White, Bob Larson and Phillip Lancaster from the Beef Cattle Institute complete today’s show with this week’s Ask the Experts. They discuss factors to consider when comparing early and traditional weaning for cattle.

BCI Cattle Chat Podcast

Bovine Science with BCI Podcast

Email BCI at bci@ksu.edu

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

