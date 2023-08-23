Agriculture Today

1502 – Programs and Payments from FSA…Weaning Calves

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
  • FSA Update
  • The Bee Machine
  • When to Wean Calves

 

00:01:05 – FSA Update: Kansas Farm Service Agency chief program specialist Todd Barrows begins today’s show with an update on records, programs and payments with FSA.

Farmers.gov

22007apply.gov 

Phone number for Discrimination Financial Assistance Program: 1-800-721-0970 

 

00:12:07 – The Bee Machine: Continuing the show is K-State entomologist Brian Speisman as he discusses the Bee Machine that helps with identifying bees around the world. K-State’s Chip Redmond and A.J. Tarpoff also join the show to remind producers about the Mesonet’s animal comfort tool.

beemachine.ai

Mesonet’s Animal Comfort Tool

 

00:23:05 – When to Wean Calves: Brad White, Bob Larson and Phillip Lancaster from the Beef Cattle Institute complete today’s show with this week’s Ask the Experts. They discuss factors to consider when comparing early and traditional weaning for cattle. 

BCI Cattle Chat Podcast

Bovine Science with BCI Podcast

Email BCI at bci@ksu.edu

 

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

