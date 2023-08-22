1501 – The State of the Farm Bill…Dry Matter

D.C. Perspective on the Farm Bill, Part 1

D.C. Perspective on the Farm Bill, Part 2 and Cattle Heat Stress

Dry Matter Content

00:01:08 – D.C. Perspective on the Farm Bill, Part 1: Starting today’s show is the executive editor of Agri-Pulse Philip Brasher. He discusses the Farm Bill and components of it that are critical to agriculture.

00:12:05 – D.C. Perspective on the Farm Bill, Part 2 and Cattle Heat Stress: Philip Brasher keeps the show going as he continues the conversation with what he is expecting moving forward in Washington D.C. as it relates to agriculture and Congress. We are also joined by K-State beef veterinarian A.J. Tarpoff as he reminds producers about a few ways to mitigate heat.

Full Cattle Heat Stress Management Interview

00:23:05 – Dry Matter Content: K-State dairy specialist Mike Brouk completes the show as he discusses the importance of accurately determining the dry matter content of dry feeds.

