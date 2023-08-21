1ID Combat Aviation Brigade Deploys in Support of NATO Allies and Partners

FORT RILEY, Kan. – On August 18, 2023, the Department of the Army announced the deployment of the 1st Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade to Europe in support of European Allies and partners.

The 1ID CAB will deploy to Europe to replace the 3rd Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade, as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to NATO Allies and partners.

The Combat Aviation Brigades’ most recent deployment was in early 2021, throughout areas of Eastern Europe, in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

- Advertisement -

“The 1st Combat Aviation Brigade has some of the Army’s best Soldiers and Aviators. We have trained diligently over the past year in preparation for our deployment,” said Col. Chad Corrigan, the 1ID CAB commander. “The Demon Brigade is more than ready to deploy to support this mission and continue to strengthen our established relationships with our European Allies and partners.”