1500 – Definition of a Cow…Twine in Bird Nests

Cattle Reports

Nutrients for Planting Alfalfa

Wildlife Program and Birds Using Twine in Nests

00:01:05 – Cattle Reports: A cattle market update with Lee Schulz a livestock economist from Iowa State University begins today’s show. Lee reviews recent USDA reports and an article he wrote about how cattle are categorized.

Cattle on Feed report

Farm Computer Usage and Ownership report

A cow is a cow is a cow, right?

00:12:05 – Nutrients for Planting Alfalfa: K-State soil fertility specialist Dorivar Ruiz Diaz continues the show as he discusses what producers need to think about for soil pH when it comes to planting alfalfa. He also mentions a few other nutrient considerations.

Soil Testing Lab

Agronomy eUpdate on Lime Application for Alfalfa

00:23:05 – Wildlife Program and Birds Using Twine in Nests: Rounding out today’s show is K-State wildlife specialist Drew Ricketts. Today he talks about the Wildlife and Outdoor Enterprise Management program at K-State and the dangers of birds using twine in their nests.

Wildlife and Outdoor Enterprise Management

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

