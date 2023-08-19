Tang Signs Transfer Ques Glover

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

ABU DHABI, U.A.E. – Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang continued to shape his 2023-24 roster with the signing of 2-time All-Southern Conference selection Ques Glover (Knoxville, Tenn./Bearden/Florida/Samford) to a Financial Aid Agreement on Friday afternoon (August 18).

A 6-foot, 180-pound combo guard, Glover arrives at K-State after playing 2 seasons (2021-23) at Samford, where he led the Bulldogs to 21 wins and a share of the SoCon regular-season championship in 2022-23. He also spent 2 seasons (2019-21) at Florida, where he helped the Gators win 34 games and advance to the 2021 NCAA Tournament while playing alongside former Wildcat Keyontae Johnson .

“Another great day to be a Wildcat! We just got better today with the addition of Ques to our team,” said Tang. “We’re super excited to have him as a basketball player and as a person. He’s an even better kid than he is a player, and our fans are gonna love how engaging he is. He has a terrific smile and just loves being around people. I think our fans are gonna go through the roof when they get to meet him, very much like TP ( Tylor Perry ).”

As a graduate transfer, Glover will have one year of eligibility remaining after the NCAA granted Fall 2020 and Winter 2021 sport student-athletes an additional year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Glover is the third impactful transfer signed by Tang in the past few months, joining 2023 Conference USA Player of the Year and NIT Most Outstanding Player Tylor Perry (Fort Coffee, Okla./Spiro/Coffeyville CC/North Texas) and 2022 BIG EAST All-Freshman and All-Tournament Team member Arthur Kaluma (Glendale, Ariz./Dream City Christian/Creighton). Both Perry and Kaluma have appeared in the top-20 of several transfer rankings.

The trio have combined for 2,823 points in 234 games played at the Division I level.

“Our plan all along has been to sign two guards out of the portal that have each played 90 or more games of college basketball, so we can have an experienced backcourt. And Ques fits that. He averaged 20 points per game his junior year at Samford then last year he got a little banged up early on, so he didn’t have as great of a start. But once he was able to come back, he finished his last 10 games averaging 20 points a game. We’re thankful that he became available late. He’s going to provide leadership, he’s going to provide scoring, he’s going to provide the experience exactly where we need it.”

Glover was selected to the All-SoCon Team both seasons at Samford, where he helped guide the Bulldogs to 42 total victories while playing in 48 games with 46 starts from 2021-23. As a junior in 2021-22, he was a consensus First Team selection (coaches and media) after ranking third in the league in scoring (19.2 ppg.) and second in total assists (129) and assists/game (4.4 apg.). He was also a finalist for the Lou Henson Award, which annually honors the nation’s top mid-major player. This past season, he was chosen to the Coaches Second Team and Media Third Team after averaging a team-best 14.7 points per game for the SoCon co-champions.

All told, Glover has seen action in 99 combined games with 46 starts in his college career at Florida and Samford, leading teams to a 76-44 (.633) record with back-to-back 20-win seasons, a conference championship (2022-23) and an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2020-21.

Glover has scored 1,022 points his college career on 46 percent (370-of-804) shooting from the field, including 30.6 percent (63-of-206) from 3-point range, and 78.2 percent (219-of-280) from the free throw line. He has 48 career double-digit scoring games, including 20 of 20 or more points.

In his 48-game career with Samford, Glover averaged 17.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.6 minutes per game while hitting on 47.2 percent (298-of-632) from the field, 32.9 percent (49-of-149) from 3-point range and 81 percent (192-of-237) from the free throw line. He scored in double figures in 42 of 48 career games with 20 20-point efforts and one 30-point performance. His career-high of 30 points came against conference foe The Citadel on Feb. 5, 2022, knocking down 13-of-18 field goal attempts. He also tallied a 20-point, 10-assist double-double vs. VMI on Feb. 17, 2022, scoring 26 points and dishing out a career-best 10 assists.

Glover made an immediate impact in his first season at Samford, helping the Bulldogs make a 15-win improvement (6-13 to 21-11) from the previous season, which included wins at Oregon State and Ole Miss, under SoCon Coach of the Year Buckie McMillan. He ranked among the SoCon’s top-15 in 6 categories, including second in assists (4.4 apg.) and third in scoring (19.2 ppg.), en route to earning consensus All-SoCon First Team honors. He was a finalist for the Lou Henson Award, which goes to top mid-major player. He was also selected to the SoCon All-Tournament First Team after averaging 21 points per game in games against UNC Greensboro and Furman.

This past season, Glover had a strong finish to an injury-plagued 2022-23 season, averaging 15.4 points per game in his last 11 games of the season with 4 20-point outings. Despite missing 11 games in December and most of January due to injury, he still led the Bulldogs in scoring at 14.7 points per game, connecting on 48 percent (95-of-198) from the field and 38 percent (17-of-45) from 3-point range. He was selected to the All-SoCon Second Team by the league coaches and to the Third Team by the league media, while he was an NABC All-District selection.

Gloved played 2 seasons (2019-21) at Florida, where he averaged 3.6 points on 42.1 percent (72-of-171) shooting in 51 career games. His best season came as a true freshman (2019-20) which was cut short due to COVID-19, as he averaged 4.4 points and 1.0 rebounds per game while appearing in all 31 games. He scored in double figures in 4 games with a team-leading and season-high 14 points in a win over Marshall on Nov. 29, 2019. He averaged 2.5 points per game as a sophomore in 2020-21, highlighted by a season-high 11 points against Georgia on Feb. 20, 2021, and 10 points in a win over his hometown team and No. 6 Tennessee on Jan. 19, 2021.

Glover prepped at powerhouse Bearden High School in Knoxville, Tenn., where he led the Bulldogs to their first TSSAA Class AAA State Championship in 2018. The 2-time All-State selection, he was named Tennessee’s Class AAA Mr. Basketball and the Knoxville News Sentinel’s Player of the Year after averaging 21 points per game as a senior.

Glover’s future teammates are nearing an end to their historic 10-day trip to Israel and Abu Dhabi. After splitting the first 2 games of their tour, the team played their third and final game against Sharjah on Friday afternoon. They will do some sightseeing on their final day on Saturday (August 19) before departing for the U.S.