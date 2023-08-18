TheSportsTicketRadio.com

The Sports Ticket 8-18-23 ROYALS-KSU HOOPS-CHIEFS-BLIND SIDE-NBA IN SEASON TOURNEY

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
Royals can’t hang on to the lead.  

K-State finishes their overseas trip

Chiefs get ready for 2nd preseason game

NBA In-Season tournament. Good idea, bad idea? Pros and cons?

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
