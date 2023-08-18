Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 8/14/2023

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Fritz Blaske, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Jon Ungerer, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Blaske called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the minutes of the 8/7/23 meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

The Board discussed the outside lights for the health department.

Three cities have signed interlocal agreements with the County for the proposed ½ cent sales tax for the jail project. The remainder of the cities will meet this week to decide.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Axon Enterprise, Phoenix, AZ

For taser cartridges

$1,382.70-County General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6939

Elizabeth Olson, Hiawatha, KS

For contract attorney

$2,300.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6881

Imaging Office Systems, Columbia City, IN

For application extender scanning suite

$3,600.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6888

Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg met with the Board.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Truck Repair Plus, Marysville, KS

For labor, parts, repairs

$4,980.56-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109478

Farm & Home Publishers, Clear Lake, IA

For 100 2023 plat books

$2,500.00-County General Fund-P.O. #109475

AG Partners Coop, Inc.

For field service call & tire replacement on loader

$1,333.00-Road & Bridge Fund-#109476

Marysville Ready Mix Inc., Marysville, KS

For 10 cu yd concrete and delivery

$1,774.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109477

Star Programming, Manhattan, KS

For annual service agreement/retainer fee

$1,000.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109474

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluation with the Board and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:00 a.m. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve step raise for Allen Ekstrum from laborer (probation) at $19.48/hr to Laborer $20.03/hr effective 8/1/23. Unanimous.

Matt Simpson and James Leis with the Marysville Police Department met with the Board to ask for a donation of $5,000 for Red Ribbon Week which is October 23-31 out of the Special Alcohol Fund.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the donation of $5,000 from the Special Alcohol fund to the City of Marysville for Red Ribbon Week. Unanimous.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman met with the Board. The Board asked if Sheriff Ackerman would be participating in Red Ribbon Week. He reported that he would be participating and instead of asking for money out of the Special Alcohol fund, the bills would just be submitted and paid directly out of said fund.

Bill Schwindamann Jr. met with the Board to get permission for him to participate in the State Emergency Management Team as part of the Kansas Incident Support Team.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve Bill Schwindamann Jr. to be a member on the State Emergency Management Team as part of the Kansas Incident Support Team. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – potential hire with the Board and Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann Jr. present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:30 a.m.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the hiring of Jennifer Martin as Clerk I Step I/Assistant Emergency Manager at the rate of $19.57/hr effective 8/21/23. Unanimous.

The first Professional Development meeting with Kristina Dietrick of HR Partners will be held on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Helvering Center.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluation with County Counselor Jason Brinegar and the Board present to return to open session at 10:00 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session. Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer go approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with County Clerk Sandy Wilson and the Board present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 10:30 a.m. Unanimous

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to recess the meeting at 10:32 a.m. to go to the health department building site to discuss brick. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to reconvene the meeting at 10:49 a.m. at the health department building site. Unanimous.

Board viewed a sample brick wall and toured the site. County Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla joined the meeting.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 11:07 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, August 21, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m.