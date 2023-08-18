1499 – U.S. Grain Balance Sheets…More Hot Weather

Changes in Grain Balance Sheets

Machine Investments

Another Round of Hot, Dry Weather

00:01:05 – Changes in Grain Balance Sheets: Dan O’Brien, K-State grain economist, begins today’s show with a grain market update. Dan reviews what the recent balance sheets are showing for crops in the United States.

Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

- Advertisement -

00:12:05 – Machine Investments: Continuing the show is Kansas Farm Management Association economists Chelsea Plummer and Bob Kohman with information about recent work they did to learn more about machinery investments and cost structures.

agmanager.info/kfma

Risk and Profit Online Conference

00:23:05 – Another Round of Hot, Dry Weather: K-State meteorologist Chip Redmond concludes today’s show with a weather update. He says Kansas is still seeing the impacts from the last hot and dry spell but should be expecting another one in the coming week.

mesonet.ksu.edu

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan