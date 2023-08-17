Kansas News

Two arrested after month-long investigation in Thomas County

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

THOMAS COUNTY – Over the past four weeks the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office worked alongside the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Colby Police Department, and the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) on an investigation involving the distribution and manufacturing of controlled substances.

On Aug. 14 and Aug. 15, multiple search warrants were executed in Thomas County with assistance from the KBI High Risk Warrant Team, the KBI Clandestine Laboratory Team, and the Colby Police Department. Located during a search of a residence was methamphetamine, an active marijuana grow, and paraphernalia and other illegal items used in drug manufacturing.

Jensina Sporing

Jensina Sporing, 39, of Colby, Kansas, was arrested on multiple felony charges including distribution of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful drug proceeds from a transaction, use of a communication facility in the commission of a felony drug violation, and two counts of use or possess with the intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Lawrence Hapke

Lawrence Hapke, 47, also of Colby, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, use or possess with the intent to use drug paraphernalia, and interference with law enforcement.

The suspects were booked into the Thomas County Jail. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Another arrest connected to this operation is expected.

Authorities would like to thank each of the law enforcement agencies who supported the investigation, as well as the community for the multiple tips provided that directly aided in the apprehension of these suspects. Law enforcement are committed to taking an aggressive approach in apprehending individuals who distribute dangerous controlled substances in our communities.

If you see something suspicious, please report it to the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office at 785-460-4570, or the Colby Police Department at 785-460-4460.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

