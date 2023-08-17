Two arrested after month-long investigation in Thomas County

THOMAS COUNTY – Over the past four weeks the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office worked alongside the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Colby Police Department, and the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) on an investigation involving the distribution and manufacturing of controlled substances.

On Aug. 14 and Aug. 15, multiple search warrants were executed in Thomas County with assistance from the KBI High Risk Warrant Team, the KBI Clandestine Laboratory Team, and the Colby Police Department. Located during a search of a residence was methamphetamine, an active marijuana grow, and paraphernalia and other illegal items used in drug manufacturing.

Jensina Sporing, 39, of Colby, Kansas, was arrested on multiple felony charges including distribution of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful drug proceeds from a transaction, use of a communication facility in the commission of a felony drug violation, and two counts of use or possess with the intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Lawrence Hapke, 47, also of Colby, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, use or possess with the intent to use drug paraphernalia, and interference with law enforcement.

The suspects were booked into the Thomas County Jail. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Another arrest connected to this operation is expected.

Authorities would like to thank each of the law enforcement agencies who supported the investigation, as well as the community for the multiple tips provided that directly aided in the apprehension of these suspects. Law enforcement are committed to taking an aggressive approach in apprehending individuals who distribute dangerous controlled substances in our communities.

If you see something suspicious, please report it to the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office at 785-460-4570, or the Colby Police Department at 785-460-4460.