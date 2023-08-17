KNDY News

Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 8/14/2023

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
Downtown Marysville, Kansas

Marysville City Council met Monday, and approved an interlocal agreement with Marshall County whereby tax proceeds from a proposed half cent sales tax for jail construction would fully revert to the county, contingent upon voter approval in November. County Commissioner Jon Ungerer addressed the council noting that he was opposed to raising property taxes for the project and answered questions. The sales tax, if approved would be in effect only until bonds for jail construction were fully paid off. Expected to generate some $1.2 million annually, the term could run some 8-10 years depending on costs. Early payoff would be allowable if possible.

Mayor Jason Barnes noted that a sales tax does hit lower income residents harder, although it does receive contribution from outside residents doing business locally. He further cautioned that an increase, which would be in addition to a current half cent city sales tax in place could limit any future options for other projects during the term of implementation. Ungerer advised that Beattie, Blue Rapids, Vermillion, and Waterville have approved the interlocal agreement, with five other cities meeting this week.

Unanimous approval was given for a lease of city owned property in the south 17th street industrial park for Verizon, who will locate a free standing 185-foot cell tower, that is expected to improve local coverage. Council members noted no adjacent neighbors opposed, and the annual lease calls for five-year five percent increases, with a base of $11,400 rent annually.

$5,000 was approved from industrial revenue funds to assist with a survey of buildings that would help define and establish a downtown historic district. The initiative through Marysville Chamber and Main Street could, if approved allow for tax credits toward building improvements, including the potential for development of second floor housing in the district.

Council approved naming Kramer Family Tennis Courts, in recognition of the significant financial contribution of the Kramer Family in recent reconstruction of the tennis court complex, as well as a continued funding commitment toward annual maintenance.

